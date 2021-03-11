Blair William & Co. IL Makes New $31,000 Investment in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FPEI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 20,558 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 280.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 99,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 73,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,468,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,468,000 after buying an additional 352,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPEI stock opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.99.

