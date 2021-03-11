Blair William & Co. IL Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKE. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,964,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,072.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,981,000 after acquiring an additional 52,592 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,605,000 after acquiring an additional 26,707 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,563,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JKE stock opened at $282.18 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $158.00 and a twelve month high of $313.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.18.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

