Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $27.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 3.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $60,620.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 223,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,765,980.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher White sold 8,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $225,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,747 shares of company stock worth $10,760,443 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

