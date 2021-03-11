Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) CEO Linda F. Kozlowski Purchases 10,700 Shares

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) CEO Linda F. Kozlowski bought 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $75,328.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,370.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE APRN opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $129.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of -3.23. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $28.84.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $115.46 million during the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 91.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Blue Apron by 2,444.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 579,119 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter worth $1,145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Blue Apron by 272.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Blue Apron during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Blue Apron during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.