bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.08.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,791 shares of company stock worth $150,861 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,861,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,093,000 after buying an additional 129,254 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,195,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,409,000 after buying an additional 65,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,722,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,925,000 after buying an additional 79,940 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in bluebird bio by 29,809.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,321,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,165,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLUE opened at $32.48 on Thursday. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $72.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.59.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.04) EPS. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

