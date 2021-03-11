bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Maxim Group lowered shares of bluebird bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho raised shares of bluebird bio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.38.

bluebird bio stock opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -10.02 EPS for the current year.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,791 shares of company stock worth $150,861. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

