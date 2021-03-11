BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX)

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 96.72% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

DBTX opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. Decibel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $24.39.

In other Decibel Therapeutics news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 150,000 shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $10,350,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

