BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd Plans Dividend of GBX 0.85 (LON:BREI)

BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (LON:BREI) declared a dividend on Monday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON BREI opened at GBX 76 ($0.99) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 72.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 62.43. The company has a market capitalization of £182.94 million and a P/E ratio of 58.77. BMO Real Estate Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 38.72 ($0.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 81.50 ($1.06).

About BMO Real Estate Investments

BMO can trace its roots back to 1868, when Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust, the world's first investment trust was launched. In 2014 we became part of BMO Global Asset Management, and ultimately the BMO Financial Group, which has been helping millions of customers meet a spectrum of financial needs for almost 200 years.

