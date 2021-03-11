BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF)

Analysts at BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on THNPF. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Technip Energies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Technip Energies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Technip Energies in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Technip Energies in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on Technip Energies in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Technip Energies has an average rating of “Buy”.

THNPF stock opened at $15.04 on Monday. Technip Energies has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $15.68.

Technip Energies Company Profile

Technip Energies B.V. engages in the onshore/offshore busines. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of the range of onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Courbevoie, France.

