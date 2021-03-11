Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

Equities researchers at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.87% from the company’s current price.

BOLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

BOLT stock opened at $35.69 on Monday. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98.

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edgar Engleman bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 552,700 shares of company stock worth $11,054,000.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors.

