Bonterra Resources (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Price Target Raised to $3.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Bonterra Resources (OTCMKTS:BONXF) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $2.75 to $3.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a sell rating on the stock.

BONXF opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. Bonterra Resources has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.93.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold deposits. The Company's projects include the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Quebec, Canada.

