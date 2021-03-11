Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Short Interest Update

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 709,800 shares, a growth of 263.3% from the February 11th total of 195,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 253.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRLXF shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on Boralex from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Boralex in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Boralex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Boralex from $46.25 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC raised Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Get Boralex alerts:

BRLXF stock opened at $31.71 on Thursday. Boralex has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $44.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.51.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.