Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $659.90 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will post sales of $659.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $662.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $657.00 million. Boston Properties reported sales of $710.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boston Properties.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BXP. Argus raised their price target on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.44.

BXP stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $130.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Properties (BXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.