Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $659.90 Million

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will post sales of $659.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $662.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $657.00 million. Boston Properties reported sales of $710.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BXP. Argus raised their price target on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.44.

BXP stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $130.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Properties (BXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.