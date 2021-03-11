BOX Token Market Capitalization Achieves $2.16 Million (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. One BOX Token token can currently be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. BOX Token has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $2,083.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BOX Token has traded 33.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008983 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.44 or 0.00419654 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BOX Token

BOX Token (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. BOX Token’s official website is box.la. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888.

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

