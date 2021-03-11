bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BPOSY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, ING Group upgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of bpost SA/NV stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.24. bpost SA/NV has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $11.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46.

bpost SA/NV Company Profile

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

