Bradley (Brad) Adams Sells 548,388 Shares of Ocean Grown Abalone Limited (ASX:OGA) Stock

Ocean Grown Abalone Limited (ASX:OGA) insider Bradley (Brad) Adams sold 548,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06), for a total transaction of A$48,258.14 ($34,470.10).

The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.10.

Ocean Grown Abalone Company Profile

Ocean Grown Abalone Limited owns and operates an abalone sea ranching business in Australia, Asia, and North America. It develops its sea ranching hardware design and processes for near-shore aquaculture. The company produces wild, ocean grown, and green lip abalones. The company offers its products under the Two Oceans Abalone brand.

