Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $2.38 Million Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of Raymond James stock traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $116.00. 1,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,393. Raymond James has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $124.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.65 and a 200 day moving average of $90.85.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $22,377,585.78. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $151,048.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,342 shares of company stock worth $26,669,433. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.09.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.