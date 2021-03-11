Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Purchases 900 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in American National Group were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of American National Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 349,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American National Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $831,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of American National Group by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of American National Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of American National Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ANAT traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,831. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.77 and a 200 day moving average of $83.43. American National Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.93 and a twelve month high of $101.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%.

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

