Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 204 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.18.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STZ traded up $4.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.74. 8,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,300. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.30 and its 200 day moving average is $203.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.