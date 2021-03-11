Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 465 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 762.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 80,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 192.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 62,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 40,943 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 510,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 128,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.85. The stock had a trading volume of 22,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,398,508. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $50.10.

