Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 610 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.44.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $224.69. 96,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,151,187. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.76 and its 200-day moving average is $192.83. The stock has a market cap of $130.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $244.08.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.