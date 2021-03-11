Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,579 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,392,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,388,000 after buying an additional 160,604 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in J2 Global by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in J2 Global by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 63,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in J2 Global by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter.

Get J2 Global alerts:

Shares of JCOM opened at $116.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.82. J2 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $117.46.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.42.

In other news, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $19,534,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,039,835.79. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.