Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,083 Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,083 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,006 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60,773 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 338.9% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 67,638 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 52,228 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Foot Locker by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,048 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $55,728,000 after buying an additional 92,471 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FL. Citigroup upgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Foot Locker from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.35.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 108,263 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,198,439.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,017 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 216,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,414,443 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FL opened at $55.79 on Wednesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.76.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.17%.

Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

