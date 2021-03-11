Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $1.47 Million in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,813 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Ebix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Ebix by 4.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ebix by 233.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its stake in Ebix by 262.2% in the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 247,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 178,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ebix by 7.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ebix stock opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $889.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.32. Ebix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $64.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

In other news, SVP James Scott Sr Senge, Sr. sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $40,158.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

