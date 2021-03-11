Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.87 Million Investment in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 81,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 203.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 31,190 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter worth $739,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 63.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 137.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 24,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $199,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,821. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $30.34.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNM shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

