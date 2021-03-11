Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 34,294.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Shares of COOP opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.04. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The business had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COOP. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.