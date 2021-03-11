Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,143 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 337.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 18,980 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,360,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cimpress by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cimpress by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cimpress by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 15,762 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMPR. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on Cimpress to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their target price on Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

CMPR stock opened at $99.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.18. Cimpress plc has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $128.87.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($1.61). Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $162,140.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 33,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $3,286,271.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,248 shares of company stock worth $3,864,223 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

