Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Camden National during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Camden National by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden National by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 77,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden National by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,623,000 after acquiring an additional 41,682 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Camden National by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

CAC stock opened at $48.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.55. Camden National Co. has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $48.58.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $49.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.64 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.17%. On average, analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. White purchased 1,000 shares of Camden National stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $39,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,505.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAC. TheStreet upgraded Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James upgraded Camden National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

