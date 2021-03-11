Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,257,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 606.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 505,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,689,000 after purchasing an additional 433,524 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 109.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,736,000 after purchasing an additional 320,784 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,489,000 after purchasing an additional 164,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $17,156,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AYI opened at $130.82 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.46 and a 12 month high of $135.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.31 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.90.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

