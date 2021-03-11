Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 187.45% and a negative net margin of 990.67%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.

Shares of Brickell Biotech stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91. Brickell Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $2.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brickell Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

