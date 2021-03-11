Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,775 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 146,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WERN. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2,041.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 383.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WERN shares. Susquehanna downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.68.

In related news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $764,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WERN stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. Analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

