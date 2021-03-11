Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,277,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,602,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,886 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,979,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,004,000 after acquiring an additional 352,432 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,089,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,512,000 after acquiring an additional 701,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,072,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,493,000 after acquiring an additional 404,451 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.39.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,622.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HPE traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.14. 207,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,951,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.96, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $15.06.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

