Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Has $28.21 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 4.3% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $28,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.40.

IDXX traded up $20.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $503.22. The company had a trading volume of 13,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 84.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $573.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $509.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $452.68.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total transaction of $1,639,357.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,719.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total transaction of $555,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at $362,634,567.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

