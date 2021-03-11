Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Purchases 350 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Sunoco makes up 1.4% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned 0.31% of Sunoco worth $8,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth about $3,206,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Sunoco by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunoco by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 26,139 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunoco by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 83,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 18,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sunoco by 153.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 17,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SUN. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sunoco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunoco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

SUN stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $31.51. 4,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,192. Sunoco LP has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.87.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Sunoco had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 1.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.37%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.