Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Short Interest Update

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMTM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the February 11th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bright Mountain Media stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Bright Mountain Media has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $4.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Mountain Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc is a holding company, which engages in digital media for online publications, advertising services and software primarily focused on serving targeted audience segments. It conducts its operations by connecting advertisers and brands with consumers through a full suite of advertising services that utilize proprietary software, multiple real time bidding platforms and direct placements with publishers and content creators.

