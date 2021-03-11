BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

BrightSphere Investment Group has decreased its dividend payment by 62.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BrightSphere Investment Group has a dividend payout ratio of 2.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.9%.

Shares of NYSE BSIG opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.10. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. Analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BSIG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In other news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $54,678.39. Company insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

