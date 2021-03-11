Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.575 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions has increased its dividend payment by 60.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a payout ratio of 41.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $141.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $81.90 and a 1-year high of $158.36.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,744.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,260 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,425 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,568 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

