Brokerages Anticipate Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) to Post -$0.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Exterran reported earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.35). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 17.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE EXTN opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57. Exterran has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXTN. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Exterran by 231.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Exterran by 332.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,591 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

