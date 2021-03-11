Brokerages Anticipate Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.55 Million

Brokerages expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report $122.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.00 million and the lowest is $122.03 million. Five9 posted sales of $95.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year sales of $520.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $519.09 million to $521.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $612.07 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $624.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Five9.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Five9 from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Five9 from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.06.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,011,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,749,967.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.57, for a total value of $2,107,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,184,108.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,981 shares of company stock valued at $14,694,389. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $160.74 on Thursday. Five9 has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $201.75. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.21. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -303.28 and a beta of 0.53.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.