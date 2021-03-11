Brokerages Anticipate Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to post $48.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.97 million. Genco Shipping & Trading reported sales of $49.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year sales of $202.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $194.40 million to $210.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $196.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.78.

In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $109,549.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,213.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $151,129.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,219,163 shares of company stock worth $67,800,605. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 352.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 259,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 90,561 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GNK traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,069. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $490.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.91. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $11.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.94%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

