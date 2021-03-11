Brokerages Anticipate Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) will announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Pure Storage posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%.

PSTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pure Storage from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.41.

PSTG stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,464,038. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average is $20.15. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $29.53.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,288. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 159.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

