Brokerages Anticipate Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $933.04 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will post $933.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $904.00 million to $966.00 million. Snap-on posted sales of $852.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full year sales of $3.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share.

Shares of SNA stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $218.37. The company had a trading volume of 21,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,289. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $221.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 12,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.76, for a total transaction of $2,268,559.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,603 shares in the company, valued at $720,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,605 shares of company stock worth $14,986,688. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNA. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,011,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

