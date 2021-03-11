Brokerages Anticipate TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will announce earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. TriMas posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $188.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ TRS traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $32.72. 163,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,732. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average of $28.73. TriMas has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $34,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 25,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $810,995.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,491,517.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,445 shares of company stock worth $2,999,403 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in TriMas by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,069,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,191,000 after purchasing an additional 271,241 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TriMas by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,528,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,406,000 after buying an additional 157,670 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

