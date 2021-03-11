Brokerages Anticipate Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Announce $2.22 EPS

Equities analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to announce earnings of $2.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.59 and the lowest is $1.82. Ulta Beauty posted earnings of $3.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $11.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ulta Beauty.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.50.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $6.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $339.18. The company had a trading volume of 48,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,736. The company’s 50-day moving average is $311.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.79. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $349.21. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

In other Ulta Beauty news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $13,257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,773,945.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,963,900. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

