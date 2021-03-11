Brokerages Anticipate Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Yext reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Yext.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on YEXT shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Yext from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.85.

In related news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 4,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $76,766.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,280 shares in the company, valued at $668,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Walrath sold 278,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $5,064,096.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 851,296 shares of company stock worth $14,999,053. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter worth about $16,538,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Yext by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Yext by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 10,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 54,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter worth about $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YEXT traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.57. 33,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.07. Yext has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yext (YEXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.