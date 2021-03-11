Brokerages Expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. Dynagas LNG Partners posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dynagas LNG Partners.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLNG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,692 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of Dynagas LNG Partners worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 8.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DLNG opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.91. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $3.97.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

