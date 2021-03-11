Brokerages Expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $747.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) to announce $747.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $762.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $738.20 million. Floor & Decor posted sales of $554.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year sales of $3.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.71 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.52.

FND traded up $2.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.89. 5,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.09 and a 200 day moving average of $86.36. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $108.54.

In other Floor & Decor news, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $2,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 126,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,176,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,494,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,859 shares of company stock valued at $8,491,870. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,336,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,947,000 after purchasing an additional 764,306 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,818,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,420,000 after purchasing an additional 141,260 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,144,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,105,000 after purchasing an additional 113,077 shares in the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 1,956,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,706,000 after acquiring an additional 132,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,893,000 after acquiring an additional 341,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

