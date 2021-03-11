Brokerages Expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to announce $39.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for IMAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.38 million and the highest is $49.40 million. IMAX reported sales of $34.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year sales of $242.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $212.84 million to $267.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $345.68 million, with estimates ranging from $315.30 million to $396.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. The firm had revenue of $55.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IMAX shares. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $36,293.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,842 shares in the company, valued at $159,281.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $45,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at $55,275.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1,370.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth $16,434,000. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IMAX in the third quarter valued at $7,774,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at $10,079,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at $8,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMAX stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.57. 6,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,757. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74. IMAX has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.85.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

