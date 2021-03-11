Brokerages Expect Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) to Post $0.14 EPS

Analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inovalon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.15. Inovalon reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

INOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Shares of INOV traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.05. 10,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,276. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 677.42, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

In other news, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $2,639,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,540,209.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,109. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

