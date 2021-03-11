Brokerages Expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $682.98 Million

Equities analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will report sales of $682.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $718.10 million and the lowest is $640.00 million. Mattel reported sales of $594.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year sales of $4.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $4.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAT shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mattel from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 160.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 121,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 25,533 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MAT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.98. 149,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,923. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,105.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Mattel has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $21.10.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

